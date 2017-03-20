Matt O'Connor: Leicester's former Australia international to return to Tigers as coach

O'Connor won three Premiership titles in his previous spell with the Tigers up to 2013

Former Australia international Matt O'Connor is to return to Leicester Tigers as their new head coach.

O'Connor, who won three Premierships as Tigers coach, will resume his role as successor to Richard Cockerill in early April, subject to a visa.

Aaron Mauger has been in charge since the long-serving Cockerill was sacked as director of rugby in January.

He will now leave Tigers, fifth in the Premiership, following this Saturday's game against Northampton.

"We're delighted that Matt O'Connor has accepted an offer to return to Welford Road," said Tigers chairman Peter Tom.

"The club has conducted an exhaustive search to find who we feel is the right person to take the team forward.

"This brought up the names of a number of potentially very good coaches. One of the most significant factors in our deliberations was experience of the Premiership and what it takes to win the competition.

"Matt has that experience as head coach during a successful period which brought three league titles, an Anglo-Welsh Cup and the club's most recent appearance in the European Cup Final.

"The team also topped the try-scoring figures in the Premiership four times in that five-year period with Matt in charge of the attack."

Since leaving Welford Road in 2013, O'Connor has consequently worked with Leinster, Queensland Reds and Tonga.