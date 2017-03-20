Six Nations: Title winners Farrell, Itoje and Launchbury on player of the championship shortlist

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury see champions England take the most nominations for player of the 2017 Six Nations

Title-winning England trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Joe Launchbury are among 12 players shortlisted for the 2017 Six Nations player of the championship award.

The rest of the home nations have two nominees each, with last year's winner Stuart Hogg selected alongside Scotland team-mate Finn Russell.

Scrum-half Conor Murray and back row CJ Stander are shortlisted for Ireland.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens are also included.

France fly-half Camille Lopez - the 2017 top points scorer - and team-mate Louis Picamoles make the list, as does Italy captain Sergio Parisse.

Voting is open to the public on the Six Nations website and closes at 12:00 GMT on Tuesday 21 March.

Centre Farrell, second row Launchbury and fellow forward Itoje are recognised after England claimed their second straight title, despite missing out on back-to-back Grand Slams with defeat to Ireland on Saturday.

Scotland full-back Hogg could become the first player since Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll in 2006 and 2007 to win two successive player of the tournament titles.