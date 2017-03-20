Alun Wyn Jones: Wales and Ospreys captain to have shoulder injury scan

Alun Wyn Jones was making his 100th Test start for Wales against France

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is to have a scan on a shoulder injury which he suffered during Saturday's Six Nations defeat by France in Paris.

The 31-year-old lock was hurt hitting a ruck, and was replaced in the 51st minute by Luke Charteris.

His club side Ospreys face Stade Francais in a European Challenge Cup quarter-final on 2 April.

Jones has been tipped as a candidate to lead the British and Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand this summer.

However, the extent of his injury is unknown at this stage.

Jones captained the Lions in the final Test of their 2-1 series win over Australia in 2013.

Lions coach Warren Gatland names his squad for the New Zealand tour on 19 April.