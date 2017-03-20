BBC Sport - Six Nations Remix: Planes, canes & meteorites
Six Nations Remix: Planes, canes & meteorites
- From the section Rugby Union
An alternative look back at the final round of the 2017 Six Nations, as Ireland are too hot for England, France win in the 100th minute against Wales and Scotland cane Italy.
WATCH: Round Four's Six Nations Remix here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired