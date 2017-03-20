BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Tries of the tournament
Six Nations 2017: Tries of the tournament
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch some of the best tries from the 2017 Six Nations Championship, including George North's impressive display in Wales' victory over Italy and CJ Stander's hat-trick try for Ireland against Italy.
Available to UK users only.
