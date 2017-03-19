France v Wales: Six Nations officials to review incidents at end of game

Media playback is not supported on this device Warburton: 'The end was ridiculous'

Six Nations officials are reviewing events in the closing stages of Wales' 20-18 loss to France, including an alleged bite on wing George North.

Wales coach Rob Howley was left to "question the integrity of our game" after France replaced Uini Atonio with Rabah Slimani 11 minutes into the 20 minutes of added time that were played.

France's team doctor said Atonio needed to go off for a head injury assessment.

North, meanwhile, said he was bitten in the build-up to France's final try.

Referee Wayne Barnes asked television match official Peter Fitzgibbon to check the incident, but he could not find any clear footage so the game resumed without action being taken.

Six Nations Rugby said an independent citing commissioner would review "all relevant incidents" and raise any issues in due course, normally within 48 hours of the end of the match.

It added it was "aware of concerns" about the head injury assessment in added time and "is looking into the matter".

Speaking after Saturday's game, Howley said: "In terms of the process, I think we have reason to complain.

"You can hear Wayne Barnes ask him if he is OK. He said he had a sore back, but that he was OK. And then the doctor comes on, and he goes off.

"I've no issues about the result, it's just about the process."

France coach Guy Noves said his medical staff told him Atonio was injured.

He added: "We will do a medical check-up. I hope the injury is not too serious, and he will be able to play again soon."

Wales led 18-13 at the end of the 80 minutes but Damien Chouly drove over for the try that brought France level, and Camille Lopez's conversion was decisive.