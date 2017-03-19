Racing 92 and Stade Francais merger off

Stade Francais president Thomas Savare (left) and Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti sparked protests after they announced the merger plans on 13 March

A proposed merger between top French sides Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been called off.

The clubs, who are based in Paris and play in the Top 14 league, announced their intention to merge six days ago.

However, on Sunday, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said in a statement: "I have decided to give this beautiful project up."

Stade Francais players began an open-ended strike last week, denouncing what they deemed a takeover in disguise.

They refused to train or play against Castres this weekend, forcing Saturday's game to be postponed, while the French league also called off Racing's game against Montpellier.

"I heard and understood the strong reservations expressed in response to this project," added Lorenzetti.

"In any case, the social, political, cultural, human, and sporting conditions were not in place. Perhaps we had the right plan too soon, only the future will tell."

Lorenzetti and Stade president Thomas Savare sparked protests from fans and club officials with their announcement on 13 March.

Players and supporters from both clubs were taken by surprise by the initial announcement, with Stade centre Jonathan Danty saying he and his French team-mates thought it was "a joke".

More to follow.