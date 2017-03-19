BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Great tries from the 2017 tournament
Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations
Rugby Union
Watch some of the best tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations as England win the Grand Slam and their first title since 2012.
WATCH MORE: Thompson try seals Women's Six Nations Grand Slam for England
Available to UK users only.
