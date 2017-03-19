BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: Great tries from the 2017 tournament

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Watch some of the best tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations as England win the Grand Slam and their first title since 2012.

WATCH MORE: Thompson try seals Women's Six Nations Grand Slam for England

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Great tries from the 2017 Women's Six Nations

Video

England denied Grand Slam by Ireland

Video

Guardiola & Klopp on rivals' philosophy

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

France beat Wales after 20 added minutes

Video

Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy

Video

What's spooking the golfers in Orlando?

  • From the section News
Video

Season isn't finished yet - Conte

Video

Thrills & spills in halfpipe ski world final

Video

Howley questions 'integrity' of decision

Video

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Video

Norberg wins dramatic ski cross final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Course
Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired