BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: France 20-18 Wales highlights
France beat Wales after 20 added minutes
- From the section Rugby Union
France beat Wales 20-18 with the winning try coming after 20 minutes of added time.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations: France 20-18 Wales
WATCH MORE: 'Did France cheat?' 'I wouldn't use that term'
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired