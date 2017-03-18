BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones questions France prop replacement

'Did France cheat?' 'I wouldn't use that term'

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says the way France handled a late prop replacement should perhaps be looked at by Six Nations officials after the hosts won 20-18 in dramatic and controversial fashion in Paris.

Top videos

Video

'Did France cheat?' 'I wouldn't use that term'

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Season isn't finished yet - Conte

Video

Thompson try seals Women's Six Nations Grand Slam for England

Video

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Video

Norberg wins dramatic ski cross final

Video

Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'

Video

Pulis not taking credit for sub Robson-Kanu's goal

Video

Naeslund completes dominant ski cross victory

Video

Bilic 'frustrated' with West Ham defeat

Video

Wenger calls for 'togetherness' after defeat

Video

'Michael Conlan can change face of boxing'

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired