BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Scotland 29-0 Italy highlights
Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy
Scotland win a third Six Nations match in the same campaign for the first time since 2006 to send departing coach Vern Cotter out on a high at Murrayfield.
