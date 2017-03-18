BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Scotland coach Vern Cotter's emotional farewell
Emotional Murrayfield farewell for Cotter
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Scotland fans at Murrayfield give departing coach Vern Cotter an emotional send-off after his team end their 2017 Six Nations campaign with 29-0 win over Italy.
