BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Rob Howley questions 'integrity' of France decision
Howley questions 'integrity' of decision
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales head coach Rob Howley says "the integrity of our game" is in question after France replaced tight-head prop Uini Atonio with Rabah Slimani 11 minutes into the 20 minutes of added time in his side's 20-18 Six Nations defeat in Paris.
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: France beat Wales after 20 added minutes
