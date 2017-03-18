BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Rob Howley questions 'integrity' of France decision

Howley questions 'integrity' of decision

Wales head coach Rob Howley says "the integrity of our game" is in question after France replaced tight-head prop Uini Atonio with Rabah Slimani 11 minutes into the 20 minutes of added time in his side's 20-18 Six Nations defeat in Paris.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: France beat Wales after 20 added minutes

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Howley questions 'integrity' of decision

Video

England denied Grand Slam by Ireland

Video

Wenger will reveal decision on his future 'very soon'

Video

France beat Wales after 20 added minutes

Video

Scotland seal bonus-point win over Italy

Video

Season isn't finished yet - Conte

Video

Thrills & spills in halfpipe ski world final

Video

Shakespeare 'proud of results so far'

Video

Norberg wins dramatic ski cross final

Video

Ireland deserved to win - Jones

Video

Allardyce praises Palace's 'huge amount of effort'

Video

Koeman pleased with 'good run' of results

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired