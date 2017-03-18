BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Ireland 13-9 England - Eddie Jones interview

Ireland deserved to win - Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says Ireland "played superbly" and "deserved to win" their Six Nations match in Dublin, which his side lost 13-9 as they were denied back-to-back Grand Slams and a record 19th consecutive victory.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Ireland win to deny England Grand Slam

