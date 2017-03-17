BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: England seal Grand Slam as Lydia Thompson scores try in 34-7 win over Ireland

Thompson try seals Women's Six Nations Grand Slam for England

Lydia Thompson's try rounds off England's 34-7 win over Ireland, and secures a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam at Donnybrook.

READ MORE: England complete Women's Six Nations Grand Slam with win over Ireland

