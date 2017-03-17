Women's Six Nations: Scotland learning all the time - Shade Munro

Scotland players celebrate their narrow win over Italy

Head coach Shade Munro is sure Scotland will keep getting better with experience after completing their best Women's Six Nations since 2006.

The campaign ended with a 14-12 win over Italy, adding to another home success against Wales.

Scotland's previous win in the tournament came back in 2010.

"We've made it a real point to make sure that we are learning from each match, regardless of the result," said Munro.

"In the past, they have been beaten heavily and just brushed it under the carpet.

"But you need to look at the England games, the France games, and understand what they are doing and what we could do better."

Scotland have just one player on a professional contract, number eight Jade Konkel. However, several younger members of the squad are coming through Scottish Rugby's academy system.

"The understanding of the way we are trying to play is improving," said Munro, who took charge in the summer of 2015.

"It's not a quick fix. Playing in the World Cup qualifiers has helped prepare us this season and the players have learned from every game.

"They have really bought into what we are trying to do and they have looked after themselves well. The academy structure has certainly got them a lot fitter.

"It's going to be difficult to challenge England or France anytime soon. There's quite a difference. All we can do is keep focusing on what we are doing and keep on improving.

"It's a young team and they are keen, which is what you want as a coach."

Chloe Rollie scored both of Scotland's tries against Italy and came close to a third

Just as they did against Wales, Scotland recovered from the loss of two tries to come back and beat the Italians in Cumbernauld.

"We didn't start particularly well and it was the same against Wales," said Munro. "That's something we need to fix.

"It's not a case of not being up for the game but they get stage fright, almost.

"They almost need the opposition to score a try before thinking 'hang on a minute, we're going to lose this unless we do something about it'.

"The players want to do well. They are putting so much effort in.

"I'm not in this to lose games but I was under no illusions that it was going to be difficult. It's taken a couple of years to get to this stage where we are just managing to win.

"Hopefully, we can keep on improving and start winning by a bit more."