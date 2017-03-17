Women's Six Nations: Scotland 14-12 Italy

Rollie slides in for her second try of the evening

Women's Six Nations Scotland (14) 14 Tries: Rollie 2 Cons: Skeldon Italy (12) 12 Tries: Bettoni 2 Con: Sillari

Scotland recovered from a sluggish start to beat Italy and end the Women's Six Nations with two victories for the first time since 2006.

Melissa Bettoni twice crashed through to score as Scotland had no answer to the visitors' driving maul.

But Chloe Rollie responded with two smart tries before the interval, both expertly converted by Lana Skeldon.

There was no further scoring in an error-strewn second half, with the Scots holding on quite comfortably.

The win moves Scotland up to fourth place and they will stay there if Wales lose in France on Saturday.

Scotland have taken great strides this season under coach Shade Munro, who took over in June 2015.

Having suffered a heart-breaking loss to a last-gasp try against Ireland on the opening weekend, that promise was built on with a home success against Wales; the Scots' first win in the tournament for seven years.

There were heavy defeats on the road to France and England - 119 points conceded, none scored.

And the hosts appeared to be suffering a hangover from their Twickenham Stoop mauling in the early stages against Italy, repeatedly losing line-outs and struggling in the scrum.

On a wet and windy evening in Cumbernauld, Bettoni was able to barge over from close range after 11 minutes as the visitors drove a line-out from way out.

The hooker did the same again soon after following a great penalty kick into the corner from fly-half Beatrice Rigoni.

Michela Sillari converted the first score, while the angle proved too much from her second attempt.

Scotland centre Lisa Thomson was a real menace with her dynamic running

Scotland were on the back foot for 30 minutes, seldom out of their own half, then suddenly sparked into life.

Lisa Thomson broke at speed from halfway and her clever chip was pounced on by full-back Rollie near the corner, with Skeldon adding the extras.

Another fabulous burst from centre Thomson took Scotland deep into Italian territory and, after a period of sustained pressure, the home side demonstrated good composure and great hands to finally work the ball wide for Rollie to level the game.

Again, Skeldon made a tough conversion look easy.

On a night in which replacement loosehead prop Heather Lockhart set a new record of 59 Six Nations appearances, both sides were guilty of coughing up possession after the interval, with scrappy play punctuated by injuries and changes.

A fantastic charge by Rhona Lloyd on 62 minutes got the game moving again and Scotland finished the stronger, with Rollie denied a hat-trick when held up half a metre from the line, with Sarah Law also thwarted from the same attack.

Italy, who beat Scotland 22-7 in Bologna last year and 31-8 on their last visit to Cumbernauld, battled doggedly but could not rediscover their early threat, falling to a first competition whitewash since 2009 as home captain Lisa Martin kicked to touch to start the celebrations.

Scotland Women: Rollie, Gaffney, Thomson, Martin, Lloyd, Nelson, Law, Balmer, Skeldon, Dougan, Wassell, McCormack, Forsyth, McMillian, Konkel.

Replacements: Malcolm, Lockhart, Smith, Bonar, O'Donnell, Maxwell, Harris, Sinclair.

Italy Women: Furlan, Sillari, Cioffi, Stefan, Magatti, Rigoni, Barattin, Cucchiella, Bettoni, Ferrrari, Locatelli, Trevisan, Arrighetti, Cammarano, Giordano.

Replacements: Gai, Giacomoli, Este, Pillotti, Fedrighi, Madia, Bonaldo, Zangirolami.