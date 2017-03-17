BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Will Carling selects combined England XV from 1992 & 2017 sides

1992 v 2017: Carling selects his combined XV

England's last captain to win back-to-back Grand Slams, Will Carling, selects a XV from his team in 1992 and the England side that will attempt to match that feat against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Jones wary of 'big performance' from Ireland

Top videos

Video

1992 v 2017: Carling selects his combined XV

Video

Who would win in a boxing match? Rooney or Zlatan?

Video

Pedro 'dreaming' of winning the Premier League

Video

'The three players I wouldn't have sold'

Video

Jones wary of 'big performance' from Ireland

Audio

Zeroes to heroes: Walsh and Mullins dominate Cheltenham Day 3

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Magnificent' Defoe goals as he wins England recall

Video

The stats which led to Karanka's sacking

Video

Defoe record is outstanding - Southgate

Video

Archive: Defoe scores for England at 2010 World Cup

Video

Highlights: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired