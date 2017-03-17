Six Nations 2017: England hunt repeat Grand Slam against Ireland in Dublin

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Ireland v England - previous Grand Slam deciders

Six Nations final round Venues: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh; Stade de France, Paris; Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-offs: Scotland v Italy (12:30 GMT), France v Wales (14:45), Ireland v England (17:00) Coverage: First two matches on BBC One, plus commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra. Final game - listen on BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary on all matches on BBC Sport website

Only Ireland can prevent England from becoming the sixth team in 107 years to complete back-to-back Grand Slams, in Saturday's final Six Nations round.

Last week's 61-21 defeat of Scotland, combined with Ireland's loss to Wales, ensured England are chasing history rather than trophies in Dublin, with the tournament already won.

They can also set a new top-tier record with their 19th successive Test win.

But former coach Sir Clive Woodward has warned England to expect an "ambush".

England's Grand Slam bid is the headline act on Saturday but there is plenty of intrigue elsewhere, with Scotland hoping to send departing coach Vern Cotter off in grand style with a big win over Italy, while Wales will be targeting a potentially significant win over France in Paris.

But it is undoubtedly to Dublin where most eyes will be turned and Woodward, who led England to 2003 World Cup glory, knows what a dangerous place it can be after seeing his team beaten at the old Lansdowne Road as they attempted to complete a clean sweep in 2001.

England did clinch the 2003 Grand Slam in Dublin, but fell short in the city again in 2011.

"The Irish will have an ambush planned, they have 80 minutes to resurrect their season and I can guarantee you Eddie Jones will not consider this a successful season unless they get the job done in Dublin," Woodward told the Mail on Sunday.

Jones, who has steered England to second from eighth in the world rankings since taking charge in January 2016, has warned his side to expect an aerial bombardment.

"We know what Ireland will bring - a strong, physical challenge at the breakdown, pressure on our half-backs and high balls," the Australian said.

"It will be raining high balls. It will be 'kick and clap' and the fans at the Aviva Stadium love it."

Andy Farrell (right), once on the England staff, is now Ireland's defence coach. Here he congratulates son Owen, the visiting fly-half on Saturday, after England's win over Ireland in 2013

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton shrugged off Jones' prediction, saying he was instead focused on carrying out coach Joe Schmidt's instructions.

Former Ireland centre Gordon D'Arcy, meanwhile, says the pressure of going one better than New Zealand's mark of 18 straight victories "brings this great unknown".

There is a family connection that links the two camps, however, with England centre Owen Farrell's father Andy now installed as Ireland defence coach.

Cotter signs off on Scotland job

Cotter has already agreed a move to French club Montpellier

A combination of wins for England and Wales and a bonus-point victory of their own over Italy at Murrayfield could see Scotland in second, their highest finish in the Six Nations era.

In addition to that landmark, the Scots will attempt to exorcise the memories of their 40-point defeat at Twickenham last weekend.

That afternoon began with the players harbouring real hope of ending a 34-year wait for a win at the auld enemy's headquarters, but ended with questions over their British and Irish Lions credentials before the summer tour of New Zealand.

Six Nations final round Scotland v Italy 12:30 GMT BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website France v Wales 14:45 GMT BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website Ireland v England 17:00 GMT BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website

It will also be New Zealander Cotter's final match in charge of the team before he is replaced by Glasgow boss Gregor Townsend.

"Vern won't want us focusing on him but it will definitely be something in the background," scrum-half Henry Pyrgos said.

"We are conscious that we want to finish his reign in the right way."

Howley sticks with winning formula

Wales interim boss Rob Howley has overseen an underwhelming campaign, partly redeemed by a hard-fought victory over Ireland last weekend.

They will have one eye on besting the Irish once again as the tournament comes to a climax.

Victory over an improved France team, combined with England sealing their Grand Slam in Dublin, would elevate Wales above Ireland and into a top-tier seeding for May's 2019 Rugby World Cup draw, and ensure they avoid being drawn alongside New Zealand, England or Australia in the group stages.

Howley - who has not included any of the seven uncapped squad players in his Six Nations squad in a match-day 23 - has once again been consistent in his team selection, resisting calls to give Ospreys' Sam Davies a chance at fly-half ahead of Dan Bigger.