Six Nations: Women and U20s launch England Grand Slam treble bid
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England
|Date: Friday, 17 March Venue: Donnybrook Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.
The women's and under-20s England teams will kick off the bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of Six Nations Grand Slams on Friday night.
Eddie Jones' senior England men face Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, little more than a mile away from Donnybrook, where the women and under-20s will be in action.
The under-20s - like the senior men - have already won their championship.
But the women face a Grand Slam decider with the Irish, who are also unbeaten.
- Live scores
- Women's Six Nations results
- Women's Six Nations table
- Under-20s Six Nations results
- Under-20s Six Nations table
To win the triple Grand Slam, the three sides must win all of their games in their respective tournaments.
Since the Six Nations Under-20s Championship was introduced in 2008, England [in 2011] are the only nation to have won all three titles in the same year.
However, although the women and under-20s both did so with Grand Slams, the senior men failed to match their achievement, a 24-8 defeat - also in Dublin - ending their Slam hopes that year.