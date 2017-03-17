Six Nations: Women and U20s launch England Grand Slam treble bid

Media playback is not supported on this device England wing Wilson scores record seven tries in rout of Scotland

Women's Six Nations: Ireland v England Date: Friday, 17 March Venue: Donnybrook Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

The women's and under-20s England teams will kick off the bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of Six Nations Grand Slams on Friday night.

Eddie Jones' senior England men face Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, little more than a mile away from Donnybrook, where the women and under-20s will be in action.

The under-20s - like the senior men - have already won their championship.

But the women face a Grand Slam decider with the Irish, who are also unbeaten.

To win the triple Grand Slam, the three sides must win all of their games in their respective tournaments.

Since the Six Nations Under-20s Championship was introduced in 2008, England [in 2011] are the only nation to have won all three titles in the same year.

However, although the women and under-20s both did so with Grand Slams, the senior men failed to match their achievement, a 24-8 defeat - also in Dublin - ending their Slam hopes that year.