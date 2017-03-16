Six Nations 2017: Scotland v Italy preview (Saturday)

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has recovered from concussion to start Saturday's match

Six Nations Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 12:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Scotland coach Vern Cotter has been forced into a late change after Richie Gray failed to overcome a hamstring injury, so Grant Gilchrist comes in.

In the only other change, hooker Ross Ford is preferred to Fraser Brown.

Italy make four changes, including Tommaso Benvenuti for Michele Campagnaro at outside centre.

Flanker Maxime Mbanda replaces Simone Favaro, lock George Biagi is in for Andries van Schalkwyk and hooker Ornel Gega takes Leonardo Ghiraldini's place.

Get all the latest Six Nations news by adding rugby union alerts in the BBC Sport app.

Scotland: 15-Hogg; 14-Seymour, 13-Jones, 12-Dunbar, 11-Visser; 10-Russell, 9-Price; 1-Reid, 2-Ford, 3-Fagerson; 4-G Gilchrist, 5-J Gray; 6-Barclay (captain), 7-Watson, 8-Wilson.

Replacements: 16-Brown, 17-Berghan, 18-Du Preez, 19-Weir, 20-Dell, 21-Swinson, 22-Pyrgos, 23-Scott.

Italy: 15-Padovani; 14-Esposito, 13-Benvenuti, 12-McLean, 11-Venditti; 10-Canna, 9-Gori; 1-Lovotti, 2-Gega, 3-Cittadini, 4-Fuser, 5-Biagi, 6-Mbanda, 7-Steyn, 8-Parisse.

Replacements: 16-Ghiraldini, 17-Panico, 18-Chistolini, 19-Van Schalkwyk, 20-Ruzza, 21-Minto, 22-Violi, 23-Sperandio.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@MrAndrewCotter: "Some might see this game as being of little relevance - Scotland, freshly humbled by their oldest rivals, against a visiting side outclassed by all opponents this season.

"But there is far more to it. This is Vern Cotter's last game as Scotland coach and there is still a chance to bid him farewell with a second-place finish in the championship.

"The good news for Scotland is that a few potential concussions have been cleared, so largely the same side which performed so poorly against England will run out and be fiercely determined to make amends.

"You can see the way Italy are hoping to play - naming six forwards and only two backs on the bench means they're looking to dominate up front.

"But Scotland should have enough to end on a high. For the first time this fixture is sold out and the supporters expect a fitting finale to a Six Nations of great promise."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "The players were frustrated by last weekend but we must take all the learning from the past year and produce a strong, complete performance to put us in the best possible position to finish in the top half of the table.

"Italy are a tough team to overcome. They've been leading at half-time in three of their Six Nations games, so they're obviously a good team that are improving."

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea: "We are very, very close to being competitive. Our challenge is mostly mental. We have to win many small challenges, working minute by minute.

"After a year in Italy I have seen some progress in the training process, but there is still much to improve. I really believe in this group."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Scotland have won six of their past seven games against Italy.

However, Italy beat Scotland on their most recent visit to Murrayfield in 2015.

The Azzurri have won just two of 44 away Six Nations games - both against Scotland.

Scotland

Scotland have won three Six Nations home games in a row. The last time they went on a longer run was a 13-game streak from 1989 to 1991.

The Scots could win three matches in a Six Nations tournament for the first time since 2006.

Italy

The Italians will finish bottom of the table for a second successive Six Nations.

The Azzurri have lost 11 Six Nations matches in a row since a 22-19 win against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France)

Touch judges: Nigel Owens (Wales) & Luke Pearce (England)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)