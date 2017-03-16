British and Irish Lions: Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree join coaching staff

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has added Graham Rowntree to his staff

Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree have been named on Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions coaching staff for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Wales skills coach Jenkins and Harlequins forwards coach Rowntree, both 45, will link up with Steve Borthwick, Andy Farrell and Rob Howley.

Jenkins was kicking coach and Rowntree forwards coach when the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in 2013.

"They understand what it will take to win in New Zealand," said Gatland.

The Lions will play Test matches against world champions New Zealand on 24 June, 1 July and 8 July, with Gatland due to name his squad on 19 April.

Both former Wales fly-half Jenkins and ex-England prop Rowntree will be on their fifth Lions tour, a third on the coaching staff following two as players.

"I have experienced two series wins, most recently in 2013, and I'm looking forward to getting out on the training pitch and preparing for the challenge this summer," said Jenkins.

Rowntree said: "This year will be the ultimate challenge considering the form that New Zealand have been in across the last decade.

"But looking at the talent and potential in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, it is a hugely exciting opportunity for us to do something incredible."

2017 British and Irish Lions tour fixtures

3 June - Provincial union team (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)

7 June - Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)

10 June - Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)

13 June - Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

17 June - Maori (International Stadium, Rotorua)

20 June - Chiefs (Waikato Stadium, Hamilton)

24 June - New Zealand (First Test, Eden Park, Auckland)

27 June - Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

1 July - New Zealand (Second Test, Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

8 July - New Zealand (Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland)