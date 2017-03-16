Six Nations 2017: Injured Murray ruled out as Ireland draft in Payne and Henderson

Kieran Marmion
Kieran Marmion replaced injured Conor Murray in the second half against Wales last weekend
Six Nations: Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Injured Conor Murray has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations game against England while Jared Payne and Iain Henderson come into Joe Schmidt's side.

Scrum-half Murray, who sustained a shoulder injury in the defeat by Wales, is replaced by Kieran Marmion.

With Rob Kearney ruled out by a knee injury, Ulster's Payne will start at full-back on Saturday in Dublin.

Payne's Ulster team-mate Henderson replaces Devin Toner in the second row, as the Leinster man drops to the bench.

More to follow.

Ireland team: Payne; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Zebo; Sexton, Marmion; McGrath, Best, Furlong; Ryan, Henderson; Stander, O'Brien, Heaslip.

Replacements: N Scannell, Healy, J Ryan, Toner, O'Mahony, L McGrath, Jackson, Conway.

