Six Nations: Scotland restore Ross Ford for Vern Cotter farewell against Italy

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Scotland make one change for Saturday's Six Nations meeting with Italy at Murryafield as Ross Ford replaces Fraser Brown at hooker.

Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Ryan Wilson are named after suffering head knocks in the heavy loss to England.

Finn Russell, Huw Jones and Richie Gray are also in the starting XV, having been injury doubts from last weekend.

In head coach Vern Cotter's last match in charge, Scotland are looking for a third home win of the tournament.

The Scots, who beat Ireland and Wales, have not managed three Six Nations victories since 2006.

Italy are without a win in the competition since their 2015 visit to Edinburgh.

Brown was cleared to play after he was cited for the tackle on Elliot Daly that led to a second-minute yellow card in the record 61-21 defeat at Twickenham.

However, he drops to the bench for the first time in this season's tournament, with Ford winning his 107th cap from the start.

The inclusion of Hogg, Seymour and Wilson remains subject to the Glasgow trio completing the progressive head injury protocol.

Gloucester centre Matt Scott is called up to the replacements following injury to Mark Bennett, with regular captain Greig Laidlaw, Duncan Taylor, Alasdair Dickinson, WP Nel, Josh Strauss and John Hardie also on the sidelines.

Cotter, who has been with Scotland for three years, will be replaced by Glasgow Warriors' Gregor Townsend in the summer, with the 55-year-old New Zealander moving on to take over at French Top 14 club Montpellier.

"Matches between Scotland and Italy have always been tough affairs," said Cotter. "We have a lot of respect for them and feel they have been improving throughout the competition.

"They showed in this campaign they can be innovative, so preparation has been key to ensuring we put in a good performance. We have to be ready for anything."

Scotland: Hogg, Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser, Russell, Price, Reid, Ford, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements: Brown, Berghan, Du Preez, Weir, Dell, Swinson, Pyrgos, Scott.