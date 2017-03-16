Six Nations 2017: France v Wales preview (Saturday)

Wales have named an unchanged side from the win over Ireland.

RBS 2017 Six Nations Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:25 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

France have made just one change from the win over Italy, with Clermont lock Sebastien Vahaamahina replacing Brive's Julien le Devedec.

Wales have named the same side that won a thrilling encounter with Ireland last weekend.

Head coach Rob Howley has resisted calls to bring in Ospreys fly-half Sam Davies and young prop Nicky Smith.

Defence coach Shaun Edwards said the "time for new blood" would be the summer tour to Tonga and Samoa.

France: Dulin; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Vakatawa; Lopez, Serin; Baille, Guirado, Slimani; Vahaamahina, Maestri; Sanconnie, Gourdon, Picamoles.

Replacements: Chat, Atonio, Ben Arous, Le Devedec, Chouly, Dupont, Trinh-Duc, Huget.

Wales: Halfpenny; North, Davies, S Williams, L Williams; Biggar, Webb; Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, Wyn Jones, Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarty.

Replacements: Baldwin, Smith, Lee, Charteris, Faletau, G Davies, S Davies, Roberts.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Eddie Butler: "It's dead-rubber drab, isn't it? An end-of-campaign anti-climax … except there's no such thing.

"For as long as there has a championship there has been intense rivalry at every turn. There is good work to continue, blemishes to conceal, wounds to heal.

"For Wales, there are Lions places still up for grabs. Round four confused the picture on that score.

"As for France, everybody should fear them on a fast track in mid-March. On the other hand, Wales were ferocious against Ireland.

"Will Sam Warburton be on man-to-man marking duty again, on Louis Picamoles this time? If Wales stop France's No.8 they should win."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France head coach Guy Noves: "We have a pair [at half-back] that has been working together on the long run. It is interesting, even if Francois Trinh-Duc has come back from an injury.

"We saw that Wales were able to prevent Ireland from playing their game with a huge defensive pressure. For sure, they are ready."

Wales flanker Sam Warburton: "We are pleased with the way we played against Ireland, but there weren't a lot of pats on the back. There were a lot of times when, in the second half, we made errors where we shouldn't have done, and we could have lost that game.

"So we have still got a bit of an edge about us, because we want to put those things right and put in a better performance against France.

"We've had some great wins out there - we won out there in 2013 and that turned that championship around - so the boys have good experiences out there."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales are on a five-game winning streak against France in the Six Nations - they have not won six meetings in a row in the tournament since 1957.

It would also be the first time they have won three straight away games in France for 50 years.

France

France's win over Italy was only their second in the past seven Six Nations games.

They have won seven of their past 10 home games in the tournament.

Les Bleus have scored just six tries in the tournament so far - should they fail to score against Wales it would equal their lowest tally in the Six Nations, set in 2013.

Wales

Failure to add to their two victories in this campaign would represent Wales' worst winning return in the Six Nations since 2010.

However, a win could see the Dragons secure the runners-up spot for the second year running.

They have only lost four of their past 14 away matches in the tournament (W9, D1).

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand) and Matthew Carley (England)

TMO: Peter Fitzgibbon (Ireland)

