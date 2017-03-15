Six Nations 2017: Ireland women make one change for England Grand Slam decider

Larissa Muldoon comes into the Ireland side at scrum-half

The Ireland women's team for Friday's Grand Slam decider against England at Donnybrook shows one change from that which defeated Wales 12-7 last weekend.

Scrum-half Larissa Muldoon moves from the replacements to the starting XV.

"There's a very strong spirit in this squad that's been developing nicely over the last few months," said Ireland head coach Tom Tierney.

"While the performances haven't been as accurate or as clinical as we would like, we've ground out four wins."

"That has set up a very big game this Friday evening," he added.

Ireland's relative continuity in selection is highlighted by the fact that props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan join Leah Lyons in the front row for the fifth successive game.

In the back row, flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy pack down with number eight and captain Paula Fitzpatrick for the sixth game in a row.

Second row Marie-Louise Reilly is set to win her 50th cap.

England will arrive in Dublin on the back of a huge win against Scotland and in the hope of pipping Ireland to the championship.

"From our point of view, we have a huge opportunity on St. Patrick's Day and for us it's about looking to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven't been happy with over the past few weeks," said Tierney.

"If we can make those small changes, then Friday evening's game should be a great one."

Ireland women: K Flood (Leinster); H Tyrrell (Leinster), J Murphy (Leinster), S Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls), A Miller (Connacht); N Stapleton (Leinster), L Muldoon (Railway Union); L Peat (Leinster), L Lyons (Munster), A Egan (Leinster), S Spence (Leinster), M-L Reilly (Leinster), C Griffin (Munster), C Molloy (Connacht), P Fitzpatrick (capt) (Leinster).

Replacements: C O'Connor (Connacht), I Van Staden (Ulster), R O'Reilly (Connacht), C Cooney (Leinster), N Fryday (Connacht), M Healy (Connacht), N Caughey (Ulster), M Coyne (Connacht).