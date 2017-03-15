England: RFU confirms interest in hosting New Zealand in 2017

New Zealand beat England 21-24 when the two sides met at Twickenham in November 2014

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed it is looking into arranging an "out-of-window" match between England and New Zealand this year.

The top two sides in the world are not due to meet until the autumn of 2018.

However, the RFU are understood to be interested in a fixture between the two sides this November, despite the fact the fixture schedule has already been finalised.

England will play Argentina, Australia and Samoa in the international window.

The match could take place if various obstacles, such as the distribution of match-day revenues, can be overcome.

Meanwhile the All Blacks are pencilled in to face the Barbarians on 4 November.

"We are playing New Zealand in 2018," said an RFU spokesperson.

"If there is an opportunity for us to play NZ before then - ie this year - then we will pursue that opportunity."

Eddie Jones' men can surpass New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive victories if they beat Ireland in the Six Nations on Sunday.