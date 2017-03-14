Six Nations: WRU says Wales will not host Friday night games for two years

The Principality Stadium before the Wales v Ireland match

The Welsh Rugby Union has told Six Nations organisers that it is not prepared to stage Friday night matches in the next two years.

Having hosted six of the seven Friday night games since they were introduced in 2009, Wales have now said they will not host any matches in 2018 or 2019.

"We've told World Rugby we don't want Friday night games in the next round of fixtures - which will mean for the next two years," a WRU spokesman said.

Wales beat Ireland 22-9 last Friday.

Wales were also involved in the one Friday match that they did not host, in Paris in 2009, which France won 21-16.