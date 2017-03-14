Gavin Henson joins Newport Gwent Dragons on two-year deal

Gavin Henson played during Wales' Six Nations Grand Slams in 2005 and 2008

Wales' double Grand Slam winner Gavin Henson is to join Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol in the summer on a two-year contract.

Henson, 35, won the last of his 33 Wales caps against England in 2011 and also played one Test for the British and Irish Lions in 2005.

"This is a hugely important signing and exactly what we need," said Dragons head coach, Kingsley Jones.

Henson said: "I still have loads to offer and I know what Kingsley wants."

Henson joined Bristol in 2015 after spending time with London Welsh and Bath, and started his regional career in Wales with the Ospreys.

He has also played for Saracens, Toulon and Cardiff Blues.

Henson recently gave a man-of-the-match performance in Bristol's 12-11 win over Bath in the Aviva Premiership, kicking all of his side's points.

Henson added: "I have really enjoyed my time here at Bristol but when the opportunity came along to join the Dragons and return to Wales, I couldn't say no.

"I'm especially looking forward to pitting myself against the current Wales players, and hopefully becoming a catalyst and mentor for the tremendous talent that is in the Dragons squad."