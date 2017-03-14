Six Nations 2017: Scotland's Fraser Brown cleared to face Italy

The independent committee ruled the yellow card Brown received was sufficient punishment

Scotland's Fraser Brown has been cleared to face Italy in Saturday's final Six Nations match after he was cited for his tackle on Elliot Daly.

An independent committee ruled the yellow card the hooker received for a dangerous tackle in the defeat by England at Twickenham was sufficient.

Brown was sin-binned in the 61-21 loss on Saturday but is now available to face the Italians at Murrayfield.

The Scots have two wins out of four in the championship so far.

Speaking before Brown was cleared to face Italy, forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys said: "We're obviously going to take contingencies in case that [Brown misses the game] happens.

"But we're fairly hopeful that the right punishment was on the field."

French referee Mathieu Raynal chose to sin-bin Brown for the second-minute tackle on Daly after consultation with television match official (TMO) Ben Skeen.

"He didn't land on his neck, so we're hopeful, when they review it, they'll see that and hopefully Fraser will be available for us," added Humphreys.

Meanwhile, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is expected to be fit to face Italy after picking up a knee injury against England.