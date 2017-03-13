BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Eddie Jones eyes 'greatness' with consecutive Grand Slams
Jones eyes 'greatness' with consecutive Grand Slams
- From the section English Rugby
England head coach Eddie Jones says he wants his side to become greats by winning back-to-back Grand Slams in Ireland on Saturday, instead of chasing the all-time winning streak world record.
READ MORE: Six Nations - How England 2017 team match up with 2003 World Cup winners
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired