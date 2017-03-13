BBC Sport - Rugby Sevens World Series: England 19-7 South Africa
England beat SA in World Rugby Sevens
- From the section Rugby Union
England beat South Africa 19-7 to win the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens.
