BBC Sport - Rugby Sevens World Series: England 19-7 South Africa

England beat SA in World Rugby Sevens

England beat South Africa 19-7 to win the Vancouver leg of the World Rugby Sevens.

READ MORE: World Rugby Sevens - Dan Norton helps England beat South Africa in Canada

WATCH: Six Nations remix - England victorious and Welsh Dragons roar

Available to UK users only

Top videos

Video

England beat SA in World Rugby Sevens

Video

Great Chelsea v Man Utd FA Cup goals

Video

'The Chequered-saurus Rex!' Photo-finish in snowboard final

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-0 Millwall

Video

MOTD2 interview: Klopp 'fine with ugly win'

Video

Rampant England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title

Video

Janssen nets first goal from open play

Video

Pochettino concerned for injured Kane

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-1 Rangers

Video

Burnley need a touch of luck - Dyche

Video

Jacobellis takes gold in tense photo finish

Video

Highlights: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired