Six Nations 2017: France bring in lock Vahaamahina against Wales

Sebastien Vahaamahina was born in New Caledonia and will win his 25th France cap against Wales

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT

France head coach Guy Noves has made one change to their starting line-up as they host Wales in the Six Nation on Saturday.

Clermont Auvergne's 6ft 8in, 19st 6lb lock Sebastien Vahaamahina takes over from Brive's Julien Le Devedec.

Like Wales, France have lost twice in the 2017 tournament, but lie third behind Ireland and winners England.

Fourth-placed Wales go to Paris unchanged after beating Ireland 22-9 last Friday.

The hosts have also made three changes among the replacements.

Hooker Camille Chat has taken over from Christophe Tolofu, Le Devedec drops to the bench and flanker Damien Chouly comes in after being called up at the start of the week.

France: Dulin; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Vakatawa; Lopez, Serin; Picamoles, Gourdon, Sanconnie, Maestri, Vahaamahina, Slimani, Guirado (capt), Baille.

Replacements: Chat, Atonio, Ben Arous, Le Devedec, Chouly, Trinh-Duc, Dupont, Huget.