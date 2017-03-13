BBC Sport - Six Nations Remix: England victorious & Welsh dragons roar
Six Nations Remix: England victorious & Welsh dragons roar
- From the section Rugby Union
An alternative look back at the fourth round of the 2017 Six Nations, as England retained their title by thrashing Scotland and Wales put in a fiery performance against Ireland to win 22-9 in Cardiff.
WATCH: Round Three's Six Nations Remix here.
Available to UK users only.
