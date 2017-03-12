England lacked work ethic before Eddie Jones' arrival, says Steve Hansen

Media playback is not supported on this device England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title

Eddie Jones has instilled a work ethic into England's rugby union team that did not previously exist, says New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen.

Australian Jones took charge of England after they failed to make the knockout stages of a home World Cup in 2015.

They beat Scotland 61-21 on Saturday to retain the Six Nations and equal the world record of 18 successive wins.

"Eddie has installed a want and a desire that has not been there," Hansen told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"We always thought England had plenty of talent but did not want to work hard but they are doing that under Eddie and loving it.

"The harder you work, the more results you get so it is no surprise they are putting a run together that is pretty impressive."

England won their last match under Stuart Lancaster before he was replaced by Jones, who has since won all of his 17 games - including back-to-back Six Nations titles and three Tests in Australia.

Inspired to try rugby union? Find out how to get into rugby union with our special guide.

A win against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday would give England another Grand Slam and surpass New Zealand's run of 18 victories, which lasted from August 2015 to November 2016, when they lost to Ireland.

Hansen, All Blacks coach during that run, which included winning the World Cup, believes England's improvement is because of an improved attitude.

"Sometimes you get players, we have a lot of them over here, who are very talented, but do not have the work ethic," added Hansen.

"It's not the players' fault, but then someone comes in their lives, a parent, a teacher or in this case Eddie as a coach, who instils a work ethic and creates a vision that excites them and people change their habits.

"It looks like that is what has happened and it is great for rugby."

'New Zealand would beat England'

New Zealand beat Australia 34-17 at Twickenham to win the 2015 World Cup

Will Carling, who captained England as they won the Five Nations four times in the 1990s, thinks Jones' side still are not as good as world champions New Zealand.

Asked on Sportsweek who would win if the two teams played next week, Carling said: "New Zealand. They are still a better team and a more balanced team. They have got more world-class players and more intelligent players.

"Eddie Jones' aim is still the 2019 World Cup. This is going to be a fantastic World Cup. New Zealand is still the best team in the world but England are improving."

Carling, 51, said Jones allowed his players to have "fun", but also drove them on.

He added: "The England side is a talented group of players. The team is also a lot fitter than it was 18 months ago but there is an element of fun in there and the players love it.

"The players are having a good time. I think they are generating a lot of respect and trust with each other that they can deliver under pressure.

"When you are in games and are under pressure it is a trust that the guy next to you will do his job and you just need to concentrate on yours."

'New Zealand will face one of the best Lions teams ever'

The British and Irish Lions last toured in 2013, when they beat Australia two Tests to one

The British and Irish Lions will tour New Zealand in June and July, playing three Tests against the All Blacks, and Hansen is looking forward to the series.

"The Six Nations has been a great tournament and we have seen the depth of player quality in the tournament," he added.

"They will come with a lot of depth and it will be probably be one of the best ever Lions selected.

"People are very excited about the team that is coming. We don't get many touring teams that come here any more."