BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations: England thrash Scotland as Wilson scores seven
Wilson scores record seven tries in rout
- From the section Rugby Union
Winger Kay Wilson scores a Women's Six Nations record seven tries, as England maintain their 100% record in a 64-0 win against Scotland at the Stoop that sets up a Grand Slam decider with Ireland next week.
