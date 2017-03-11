BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: England 61-21 Scotland highlights
Rampant England thrash Scotland to retain Six Nations title
- From the section Rugby Union
England retained their Six Nations title and equalled New Zealand's world record for consecutive Test wins with a seven-try demolition of Scotland at Twickenham.
Read the match report here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired