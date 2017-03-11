BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: England focused on Ireland already - Eddie Jones
England focused on Ireland already - Jones
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones says he is delighted to have retained the Six Nations title after beating Scotland 61-21 but says they are now focused on securing "once in a lifetime" back to back Grand Slams.
MATCH REPORT:England 61-21 Scotland
