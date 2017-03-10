Six Nations 2017: Scotland 'more than capable' of Twickenham win - Stuart Hogg

Hogg has scored 16 tries in 51 Tests for Scotland, including 10 in the Six Nations

Six Nations Championship: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Full-back Stuart Hogg says it should not be considered a shock if Scotland secure a Six Nations victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

They have not beaten England since 2008 and not won at Twickenham since 1983.

But Hogg, who has scored three tries in the campaign so far, says this side is capable of reclaiming the Calcutta Cup.

"We're no longer a team that just turns up, lies down and allows our bellies to be tickled," said the 24-year-old. "We're more than capable of winning."

If Wales beat Ireland in Cardiff on Friday, England could clinch a second straight title by beating the Scots on Saturday, with a tilt at another Grand Slam in Dublin on Saturday, 18 March.

But a Scotland victory would catapult Vern Cotter's side into title contention, with their final game at home to Italy.

Hogg has been in fine form during the Six Nations, and having been named player of the tournament last season he is among the leading contenders to claim the award this time around.

One area of Hogg's game that has come under scrutiny, however, is his defence. The Glasgow Warriors full-back says he expects England to try and put him under pressure.

"Defensively I think I will be challenged," he said.

"There will be high balls from George Ford, Owen Farrell, Mike Brown, they'll stick them on me. I'm fully aware of what's coming. It's just about being mature about the situation and dealing with it.

"You're never going to be the complete player. There are always going to be weaknesses in your game and you could say defence is one of mine.

"When things are going well there is always going to be someone to put you down. I'm fully aware that my defence isn't the strongest but I'll continue to work on it."

Victories over Ireland and Wales have seen Scotland rise to an all-time high of fifth in the world rankings.

Hogg feels teams are now taking notice of Scotland's improvement, and is relishing a crack at Eddie Jones' side.

"Slowly but surely we are gaining more respect from teams. We'll just continue to work hard and hopefully wins will come our way.

"I love playing at Twickenham. Unfortunately we've not been able to get the win here. The last time we played here [a 25-13 defeat in 2015],we were winning at half-time and going off the pitch to (the fans singing) the Flower of Scotland. As a proud Scotsman that was terrific.

"Here's hoping there will be a big support down here that will be singing again. We're going to do everything we possibly can to make that happen.

"We're very much in a position to come down here and win and nothing is going to come in our way."