Six Nations: England's Owen Farrell misses training before Scotland game

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Farrell ran into my dog' - Jones jokes with journalists

Six Nations Championship: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Owen Farrell remains a doubt for England's Six Nations encounter with Scotland after missing training at Twickenham on Friday.

The centre was in attendance but did not take part after limping out of a session on Thursday.

Afterwards, head coach Eddie Jones said Farrell "ran into someone" but he expected the 25-year-old to be fit.

England have until an hour before kick-off to finalise their side for Saturday's Calcutta Cup game.

Victory for England over Scotland would give the defending Six Nations champions a record-equalling 18th consecutive win and put them one win away from a second straight Grand Slam.

England team

Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley (captain), Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Haskell, Hughes.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Wood, B Vunipola, Care, Te'o, Watson