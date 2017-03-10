British & Irish Lions: Ex-England forwards coach Graham Rowntree to join tour staff

Graham Rowntree, centre, was part of the staff for the 2013 tour of Australia

Former England coach Graham Rowntree is set to join the British and Irish Lions staff for the tour of New Zealand.

Rowntree was forwards coach for the 2-1 Test series victory over Australia in 2013, and will join Steve Borthwick, Andy Farrell and Rob Howley in Warren Gatland's set-up this summer.

It means the team of four years ago has been reunited, with England forwards coach Borthwick an addition.

It is understood Harlequins have agreed to release Rowntree for Lions duty.

The 45-year-old former prop toured with the Lions in 1997 and 2005 and spent eight years as England's forwards and scrum coach before leaving in 2015.

Borthwick worked with Eddie Jones during Japan's 2015 World Cup campaign before joining the Australian's England staff, and Ireland defence coach Farrell was one of Gatland's assistants four years ago.

Interim Wales coach Howley was also part of the coaching staff for that tour and the 2009 series in South Africa, which the Lions lost 2-1.

2017 British and Irish Lions tour fixtures

3 June - Provincial union team (Toll Stadium, Whangarei)

7 June - Blues (Eden Park, Auckland)

10 June - Crusaders (AMI Stadium, Christchurch)

13 June - Highlanders (Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin)

17 June - Maori (International Stadium, Rotorua)

20 June - Chiefs (Waikato Stadium, Hamilton)

24 June - New Zealand (First Test, Eden Park, Auckland)

27 June - Hurricanes (Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

1 July - New Zealand (Second Test, Westpac Stadium, Wellington)

8 July - New Zealand (Third Test, Eden Park, Auckland)