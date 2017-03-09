2017 Six Nations: Scotland have hope at Twickenham, says Will Carling

Will Carling captained England to victory over Scotland on seven occasions

2017 RBS Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Former England captain Will Carling believes Scotland can end their 34-year wait for a win at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eddie Jones' England need one more win to equal New Zealand's world record of 18 straight Test victories.

The Calcutta Cup encounter is the fourth match for both sides in this year's Six Nations.

"It's just one of those things where it's going to end at some point," Carling said of Scotland's record.

"For the first time for a long time, they come down, most importantly, with a genuine belief that they can win.

"I genuinely think they can."

Vern Cotter's Scotland have won two of their opening three matches in this year's championship, beating Ireland and Wales in Edinburgh.

In between those victories, Vern Cotter's side lost to France in Paris but did gain a losing bonus point.

The Scots have not beaten England home or away since triumphing at Murrayfield in 2008.

Former Harlequins centre Carling won the Five Nations four times, including three Grand Slams.

He also skippered his country to the 1991 World Cup final, where England lost to Australia.

And, on BBC Two Scotland's Timeline, the 51-year-old said losing to Grand Slam-winning Scotland at Murrayfield in 1990 remains a sore memory.

"Scotland, to me there's always been just a little bit of something different in it," he explained.

"My personal bit came after '90. For me, that was my most painful defeat as captain. Not the World Cup final, it was that one.

"We were taught the biggest lesson that I had actually in my whole career and I never forgot that."