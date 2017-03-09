Six Nations: England v Scotland (Saturday)

England hope Owen Farrell can recover after a knock to his leg in training

Six Nations Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus highlights on BBC Two on Sunday at 18:00

TEAM NEWS & LINE-UPS

Owen Farrell is an injury concern after limping out of training, but Billy Vunipola is among the replacements after three months out.

Jack Nowell replaces Jonny May on the wing, Ben Youngs returns for Danny Care at scrum-half and Jonathan Joseph is in for Ben Te'o at outside centre.

Scotland are forced into one change with back-row Hamish Watson replacing the injured John Hardie.

South African-born Cornell du Preez is on the bench for the first time.

England: Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Hughes, Haskell, Itoje, Lawes, Launchbury, Cole, Hartley (capt), Marler.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Wood, B Vunipola, Care, Te'o, Anthony Watson.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser; Russell, Price; Wilson, Watson, Barclay (capt), J Gray, R Gray, Fagerson, Brown, Reid.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Weir, Bennett.

COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@MrAndrewCotter:"It could be said that England's fright against Italy, leading by only two points with 10 minutes to go, was the best thing that's happened to Eddie Jones' men. There will be an urgency to impress and certainly no complacency, given the way Scotland have played so far.

"The Scottish back line is perhaps the best attacking force in the tournament, but it's far easier to do that off a platform provided by a mighty pack. England look stronger up front and have a far more impressive bench, creaking under the newly returned Vunipola brothers.

"The odds are that England will move on to 18 wins in a row and the visitors' long run of defeats at Twickenham will continue. And yet, in this tournament so far, Scotland have made a habit of upsetting the odds in style."

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

England head coach Eddie Jones on Owen Farrell's knock: "My dog was running around and he ran into it. Annie is a pretty tricky runner and sometimes she gets off the leash.

"Owen just ran into someone at training - it's as simple as that. He'll be all right, possibly."

Jones on the selection headache at number eight: "Billy [Vunipola] was always in with a chance. He's one of our best players, but he's not ready to start yet.

"Nathan [Hughes] is going really well for us. We're happy with the way he's going. We're going to get a fantastic 80 minutes from that position."

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "The challenge is for us to combine the best parts of our performances so far in this campaign in to one excellent performance at Twickenham this Saturday.

"We'll need that to put us in a position to win this game and will enjoy the challenge of doing that against an England team that hasn't lost in a while."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

England have not lost to Scotland at Twickenham for 34 years since a 22-12 defeat in 1983. They are on a 13-game winning run at home to Scotland.

Scotland have not beaten England in their past eight attempts. Their last victory came in 2008 - 15-9 at Murrayfield.

England

England can equal New Zealand's tier-one world record of 18 consecutive Test match wins on Saturday.

They would also set a new Six Nations record of 11 consecutive tournament wins, breaking their own current mark.

England have won their past 13 home games in the Six Nations. Their longest run in the tournament is 14 home wins from 1998 to 2003.

Scotland

A win for Scotland would bring them the Triple Crown for the first time since 1990. Sir Ian McGeechan's side went on to win the Grand Slam that year.

Scotland have scored more than 20 points in six of their past seven Six Nations matches, the exception being last month's 22-16 defeat by France.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France) & Marius Mitrea (Italy)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)