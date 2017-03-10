Finn Russell column: 'We can't wait to get stuck into England'

2017 RBS Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland 810MW, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Having started the tournament with two wins from three matches we are feeling pretty good about how we're playing and how we are going in the Six Nations.

The Wales game was good fun. We were down at half-time but the second half we played a lot better, began to relax and really express ourselves. It was a really enjoyable game to play in.

The first half we knew we could have been better. We looked at a few things at half-time, adapted well and that was pleasing for us. We converted our chances really well. Any time we were in their 22 we were scoring points or tries so that was really positive.

I feel like I'm playing all right just now. It helps me if the rest of the team are all doing their jobs well. The forwards were excellent against Wales and the backs were so clinical that it was easy for me to play the way I wanted to play. It definitely helps my performance when so many guys round about me are bringing their A-game.

It was a relief to kick well after taking over from Greig Laidlaw. He has been kicking so well for us over the last few years. It gives you confidence when you're kicking well but I think it boosts the whole team to see the kicks going over, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

I was pleased with my kicking against Wales but I don't think Alex Dunbar can say the same. His attempted cross-field kick was hilarious. We've all been getting stuck into him at training this week about it. He knew we had penalty advantage so there was no harm done. It was really funny. In all seriousness, Alex was outstanding against Wales as he has been throughout the tournament. He's been making turnovers and creating the space for the likes of Huw Jones and Stuart Hogg to do damage.

We feel we're in good form but we know how big a challenge we face next up at Twickenham. England are three from three and are on a 17-match winning run and looking to equal the world record for consecutive Test victories.

People have said they've not properly hit their stride in the Six Nations so far but they are still winning games. At international level that's all that really matters. Even when they've not been at their best they are still managing to win games.

We've seen how composed they were even when they were trailing late in the games against France and Wales to come back and win. They are very good when it comes to those pressure moments. We'll need to counter that.

Italy's tactics against England in round three certainly generated a lot of debate. I thought it was smart rugby. It was a good game plan that caught England by surprise.

The first half they were rattled but they came back out after half-time and adapted to the circumstances and ultimately won the game with a bit to spare. Now that Italy have used those tactics I think any team would know how to counteract that so I'd imagine it will be a more traditional battle at the breakdown this weekend.

George Ford and Owen Farrell have a brilliant partnership at 10 and 12. They've been playing together for quite a while now. With Farrell playing at fly-half for Saracens he seems to take a bit of pressure off Ford. He'll know what Ford wants outside him and he takes the kicking responsibilities to touch and at goal. That allows Ford to just concentrate on his game.

Ford has great skills. His kicking is outstanding. He's good at putting those high balls up and pressuring the opposition with kicks. I'm looking forward to going up against him but it will be tough.

England are chasing that record but we've got plenty of motivation ourselves to win this game. The record is of no interest to us. We just know a win will put us in a fantastic position in the championship and that's all the motivation we need.

Scotland are never the favourites when we take on England but it will be good to go down to Twickenham and have a crack at them. We've not won there in 34 years but the history doesn't bother us.

This is a different team. We are in a good place, playing well and looking forward to going down there and getting stuck in.