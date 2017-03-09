BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Mike Phillips & Peter Stringer relive former glories

Phillips & Stringer relive former glory

Former international scrum-halves Mike Phillips and Peter Stringer relive famous victories for Wales and Ireland, ahead of the Six Nations game on Friday.

Available to UK users only.

Watch live coverage of Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, Friday 10 March from 19:30 GMT on BBC One, Connected TV and online.

Top videos

Video

Phillips & Stringer relive former glory

Video

'Pure mayhem' in dual moguls final

Video

Alonso scores from halfway in FA Cup tie

Video

O'Sullivan sings Oasis' Wonderwall

  • From the section Wales
Video

Hart gets 'positive vibes' from fans in Turin

Video

Watch: Japanese pair win unbelievable rally

Video

GB's Gallagher on Pyeongchang & wedding plans

Video

Bayern defeat won't hasten Wenger exit

Video

Ouch! Spectacular tumble in dual moguls

Video

From amputee war veteran to winning jockey

Video

Laffont is world champion by a single vote

Video

Man City 'needed to be brilliant' - Guardiola

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Active Vale Beginners Running

Beginners Running with Childcare - Steeple Claydon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired