BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Mike Phillips & Peter Stringer relive former glories
Phillips & Stringer relive former glory
- From the section Rugby Union
Former international scrum-halves Mike Phillips and Peter Stringer relive famous victories for Wales and Ireland, ahead of the Six Nations game on Friday.
Available to UK users only.
Watch live coverage of Six Nations: Wales v Ireland, Friday 10 March from 19:30 GMT on BBC One, Connected TV and online.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired