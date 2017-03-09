BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Eddie Jones suggests Owen Farrell might be injured
'Farrell ran into my dog' - Jones jokes with journalists
England coach Eddie Jones teases journalists at his news conference, telling them that Owen Farrell is a "doubt" for their Six Nations tie against Scotland, because he "ran into" Jones' dog.
