Women's Six Nations: Waterman & Thompson recalled by England

Waterman was among England's try-scorers in their comprehensive win over Wales

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live sports extra, live score updates on the BBC Sport website

England head coach Simon Middleton has made five changes to the starting line-up for Saturday's Women's Six Nations match against Scotland.

Bristol wing Amy Wilson Hardy, the leading try scorer of the championship so far, and Worcester prop Laura Keates are both rested.

Danielle Waterman and Lydia Thompson, who both missed the third-round win over Italy, return to the starting 15.

Fly-half Katy Mclean is suspended and will miss the rest of the competition.

Aylesford Bulls prop Vickii Cornborough, who is yet to appear in this year's tournament, is among the substitutes.

England are on top of the table ahead of Ireland on points difference heading into this weekend's penultimate round of fixtures but Middleton says they need to improve from the performance against the Italians.

"We hold a huge amount of respect for Scotland," he said. They secured a brilliant win from 14-0 down against Wales last time, having taken Ireland to the final play of the game in the opening round.

"Against Italy, our set-piece and first-phase execution were outstanding but we didn't back that up with good decision making in phase play. That lack of continuity has been recognised among the squad and we know exactly what we want to do to improve."

England team: Waterman; Thompson, Scarratt, Reed, Wilson; Scott, Mason; Clark, Cokayne, Lucas, Millar-Mills, Taylor, Matthews, Packer, Hunter (captain).

Replacements: Fleetwood, Cornborough, Bern, Cleall, Noel-Smith, Blackburn, Burford, McKenna.