Six Nations: Billy Vunipola on England bench for Calcutta Cup match

Billy Vunipola made his comeback for Saracens on Sunday after three months out with ligament damage

Six Nations Championship: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Billy Vunipola has been named on the bench for England's Calcutta Cup meeting with Scotland on Saturday.

The number eight made his comeback from a knee injury last weekend but Nathan Hughes will continue in the position in an unchanged England pack.

The backline shows three changes, with scrum-half Ben Youngs, centre Jonathan Joseph and wing Jack Nowell returning.

"It's the oldest international fixture and it means a lot to both countries," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"I feel honoured and humbled to be part of such a historic occasion. I treasure the experience."

Loose-head prop Joe Marler will lead the team out on his 50th cap - with Billy's brother Mako Vunipola also starting on the bench having himself recently returned from injury - while fit-again wing Anthony Watson also returns to the matchday squad.

"I congratulate Joe," Jones added. "I've coached a lot of good players and he is certainly one of the best. He is an honest and committed team man and a fine individual."

A victory for England on Saturday would give the defending Grand Slam champions a record-equalling 18th consecutive win.

"We're focused on ourselves," said Jones. "We want to give our fans a really good performance.

"We've worked hard in this Six Nations and feels like a good performance is just around the corner."

Scotland will announce their team at 12:30 GMT.

Listen to England v Scotland on BBC Radio 5 live, 16:00 GMT on Saturday, 11 March.

England team

Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley (captain), Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Haskell, Hughes.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Sinckler, Wood, B Vunipola, Care, Te'o, Watson