Stephen Vaughan: Gloucester look to external head coach candidates, says CEO

Gloucester are likely to select an external candidate as their replacement for former head coach Laurie Fisher, says chief executive Stephen Vaughan.

Australian Fisher left the Premiership club on Monday after saying he needed to "make room for someone else" after Saturday's loss to Harlequins.

Defence coach Jonny Bell has been named interim head coach until the summer.

"I'd be surprised if we don't take an external appointment as head coach," Vaughan told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We are probably looking for somebody who has already had head-coach experience, to keep us moving in the right direction. We have had interest from very talented people.

"We are already moving down the track on an appointment and hopefully we'll be able to make an announcement fairly shortly."

'Complete autonomy' from Montpellier

Vaughan was also keen to stress that the potential takeover of the Cherry and Whites by Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad would have no influence on the recruitment process.

"There is zero impact, interest or involvement from anybody outside the club with regards to this appointment," Vaughan added. "Myself and David Humphreys are leading that and will be the total decision-makers on any appointment.

"If there is a swift appointment then hopefully it will just serve to show people that the autonomy is there anyway."

Gloucester have had "discussions" with the France-based billionaire but any takeover deal needs approval from the Rugby Football Union, French Rugby Federation, European Professional Club Rugby and World Rugby bodies, as Montpellier compete in the European Champions Cup as well as the French Top 14.