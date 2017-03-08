Women's Six Nations: Sarah Bonar starts for Scotland against England

Sarah Bonar's previous Scotland appearances have been as a substitute

Women's Six Nations: England v Scotland Date: Saturday, 11 March Venue: Twickenham Stoop Kick-off: 13:00 GMT

Sarah Bonar will make her first Scotland start in Saturday's Women's Six Nations meeting with England at Twickenham Stoop.

Bonar's inclusion at blindside flanker means Jemma Forsyth moves to number 8. The injured Jade Konkel drops out of the starting line-up.

With Bonar promoted from the bench, Rachael Cook is named among the replacements, as is Abi Evans.

Shade Munro's side beat Wales 15-14 last month.

The win was Scotland's first in the tournament since 2010.

England top the championship with three wins out of three so far and a superior points difference to Ireland.

"The win against Wales gave the squad a massive boost of confidence and was reward for all the hard work they've put in," said Munro.

"The players showed great character and composure to get the one-point win. While it was a solid performance in both defence and attack, there are still plenty of aspects we need to refine.

"We are under no illusion how difficult England are going to be given they are top of the table having won all their games in this year's championship, but I have every faith our players will rise to the challenge and remain focused on improving our performance."

Line-up

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Megan Gaffney, Lisa Thomson, Lisa Martin (capt), Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson, Sarah Law; Tracy Balmer, Lana Skeldon, Lindsey Smith, Emma Wassell, Deborah McCormack, Sarah Bonar, Louise McMillan, Jemma Forsyth.

Replacements: Lucy Park, Heather Lockhart, Katie Dougan, Rachael Cook, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Jenny Maxwell, Eilidh Sinclair, Abi Evans.